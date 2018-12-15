Update: The suspect in a fatal shooting early Saturday morning at a Sylvania Circle home has been identified as Justin Blake Martinat, 29, of Floyd County, according to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office.
A warrant charging Martinat with murder has been issued. He was taken into custody by authorities in Alabama just before 10 a.m. Saturday. He is being held in Alabama pending extradition proceedings.
Previously reported: The Gordon County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man at a Sylvania Circle home early Saturday morning. The suspect in the shooting was taken into custody in Eastern Alabama around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.
According to the sheriff's office:
Deputies were called out to the home near Calhoun around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. They found the body of a local man, who appeared to have been shot multiple times.
The suspect in the shooting death is believed to have fired a number of shots as well as assaulting other people at the scene.
Detectives and crime scene personnel were on the scene into the late morning Saturday collecting physical evidence, and a number of witnesses were detained and questioned.
The suspect fled the scene in an automobile and was apprehended by law enforcement officers in Eastern Alabama at about 9:45 a.m. No one else is being sought in connection with the fatal shooting. The name of the suspect will be released later.
The investigation is still underway and additional details will be shared once they are known.