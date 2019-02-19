A Ranger man is charged with being a pedestrian under the influence and obstruction of officers after allegedly yelling at police and avoiding arrest.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Allen Ray Brookshire, 71, of 938 Brookshire Road Northeast, Ranger, was arrested by Calhoun police and charged with pedestrian under the influence and obstruction/hindering of law enforcement officers.
On Friday, an officer went to Red Bud Road where Brookshire was reported to have been walking in the middle of the road and previously had almost got hit by a car. When blue lights were turned on after the officer arrived, Brookshire began moving his arms erratically and yelling.
Brookshire was approached by the officer and started yelling, “You’re here to protect and serve.” He was reported to have been slurring his words. When the officer explained why he was walking towards him, explaining out the previous report of his behavior, Brookshire said “I don’t give a damn.”
Brookshire then walked away for a short bit, but soon turned around and began yelling again at the officer. When asked for his identification, Brookshire yelled, “You work for me.”
When asked a second time for his identification, Brookshire said, “Take me to jail, I ain’t going to.”
The officer tried to put Brookshire’s right arm behind his back, but Brookshire pulled away. Brookshire was then pushed to the ground, and with the help of another officer, Brookshire was placed under arrest.
After being placed in handcuffs, Brookshire said he was going to have a heart attack and needed to go to the hospital. An ambulance was called and Brookshire was taken to the hospital. Warrants were obtained for Brookshire’s arrest.