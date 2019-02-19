After police found his car in the middle of the intersection of Ga. 53 and U.S. 41, a man was arrested on drug and traffic charges.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Anthony Samuel Story Jr., 21, of 141 Starks Road, Zebulon, was arrested by Calhoun police and charged with driving under the influence of marijuana, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and obstructing an intersection.
Just after midnight on Saturday, an officer saw a car stopped at a traffic signal at the intersection of Ga. 53 and U.S. 41. The car was stopped several feet in front of the marked stopping line, blocking traffic turning left from Ga. 53.
When the officer approached the car, they could smell marijuana coming from the car, and Story said there wasn’t any in the car though he smoked two or three hours ago. Upon a search of the car, a hand-rolled marijuana cigarette was found on the driver’s floor board.
Story agreed to perform a few tests to determine if he was sober enough to drive. Story was reported to have failed the walk and turn test, making an improper turn, and during the one leg test, he couldn’t keep his balance.
A second officer on the scene reported that Story’s eyes were unable to focus and had eyelid tremors as well as his eyes having red marks evident of conjunctiva.
Story was placed in handcuffs and taken to Gordon County Jail. After being fingerprinted, Story was released at the jail per his choice.