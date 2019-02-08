A probationer’s brother was accused of using threatening language and acting aggressively towards a DCS officer.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Howard Jay Baugh, 42, of 2450 Old Chestnut Log Road, Lithia Springs, was arrested by CPD and charged with criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.
On Wednesday morning, an officer responded to a reported fight between a probationer and a Department of Community Supervision officer. Upon arrival, the CPD officer spoke with the DCS officer, who said a probationer was fighting and had been handcuffed and secured.
The probationer’s brother, Baugh, remained on the DCS premises after being told to leave the office several times. Baugh was reported to be acting in a violent way and had an aggressive manner towards the DCS officer.
Baugh remained at the office, using vulgar language and threatening the DCS officer while still being told to leave the office area.
As of Thursday morning, Baugh remained in the Gordon County Jail pending bond.