Calhoun police continued to search for a homeless man Thursday after he was reported to have assaulted a woman and her son at a Jolly Road residence.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Don Woodring, 49, is wanted on charges simple battery and first-degree cruelty to children.
On the evening of Nov. 30, a Calhoun officer responded to an assault reported at 421 Jolly Road in Calhoun. The complainant stated Woodring was upset with the her when he grabbed her face and held her down. The woman’s son came into the room and told Woodring to stop. The son was then struck in the left side of the face by Woodring and his mouth started to bleed as a result.
Woodring fled the scene of the assault before police arrived.