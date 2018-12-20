A Calhoun man injured in a motorcycle wreck on Ga. 53 near Walmart has been released from Floyd Medical Center, according to hospital spokesman Dan Bevels.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Tommy R. Thacker, 35, of 300 Larkspur Drive in Calhoun, was taken to the hospital by Gordon EMS on Tuesday afternoon after crashing his 2008 Harley Davidson. He was discharged from FMC on Wednesday, Bevels said.
Thacker was driving west on Ga. 53 at a high rate of speed just before 3 p.m., approaching the stoplight at the Walmart entrance. But as he went to slow down, his brakes locked up and he began to skid.
The motorcycle went over on its left side, prompting Thacker to release the brakes. But when he did, the motorcycle swung back over to the right side, launching him off. The motorcycle continued to skid across Ga. 53 and its eastbound lanes until it hit a 2005 Nissan Altima.
Four witnesses reported to police that Thacker was driving erratically at a high rate of speed leading up to the wreck. Police estimated he was driving between 62 mph and 73 mph.
Thacker was cited for reckless driving, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain a lane, driving without a helmet and no proof of insurance.