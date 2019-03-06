Walgreen’s video surveillance confirmed that a woman struck a pickup truck, seriously injuring one, who is currently in critical condition, and also injuring the passenger traveling with her.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Jessica Louise Hinote, 18, of 55A W. Rocky St. Northeast, White, was arrested by CPD and charged with DUI, reckless driving, running red light, too fast for conditions, no seat belt and two counts of serious injury by vehicle.
On Friday afternoon, an officer reported to the intersection of Red Bud Road and Curtis Parkway in response to a three vehicle accident. Upon arriving, the officer first noticed a white Buick that had extensive damage was stopped in the middle of the intersection with someone in the front passenger seat.
Witnesses told the officer the driver was a Hinote, who at the time was sitting on the curb of Red Bud Road and Warrior Path.
The officer addressed Hinote, who was reported to have acted erratic, screaming, crying and unable to sit still. Hinote said she had been traveling eastbound on Red Bud Road, approaching the intersection, and when she was crossing Curtis Parkway, she said a pickup truck “appeared out of nowhere” and struck her car.
The officer then spoke to the driver of the truck who was involved, Cecil Gentry, who said he was turning left from Curtis Parkway when he got struck by another car. Both Gentry and his passenger both said his light was green.
The driver of the third vehicle involved said she was traveling westbound on Red Bud Road, slowing to a red light at the intersection of Curtis Parkway. The third driver said moments after she stopped, she heard and saw the Buick strike the pickup trick, though she didn’t know which directions each vehicle had come from prior to the impact.
Hinote was approached again by the officer, and this time she was on the phone talking very loudly and allegedly acting erratic and uneasy.
While proper information from each driver was obtained, Gentry was being treated by EMS, and started to have a seizure. He was airlifted to Erlanger and believed by Gordon County EMS to have an impact to the head and potential internal brain bleeding. Gentry is currently in critical condition at Erlanger.
The passenger of Hinote’s vehicle was taken to Hamitlon Medical Center. Hinote herself didn’t appear to have serious injury and went to Hamilton with her passenger.
The officer obtained security footage of the intersection from the Walgreens on the corner. The video showed Hinote to be driving faster than a safe speed and striking the truck. A warrant was obtained for Hinote, and when she was read her rights, Hinote did say she had smoked marijuana in the past couple of days.
She was medically cleared by AdventHealth Gordon, placed under arrest and taken to the Gordon County Jail. Hinote has since been released on bond.
Rydal man reportedly choked woman, hid in her attic from officers
A Rydal man walks into friend’s house and choked her when asked why he was in the house. Later, officers find him hiding in the house’s attic.
According to Adairsville Police Department reports:
John Anthony Evans, 37, of 94 Old Mill Road Northwest, Rydal, was arrested by APD and charged with aggravated assault-strangulation and battery family violence (first offense).
On Sunday, the APD was contacted by a woman who said she had been violently assaulted. The complainant said Evans, who was a friend of hers had entered her residence and got into her bed. When the woman woke up and asked him why he was there, Evans got violent, striking her in the face several times and choking her.
The complainant soon after left her house and walked to the police station, reporting to officers what had happened.
When Adairsville officers reported to her house, they surrounded it and tried to enter, discovering Evans had barricaded himself inside by driving nails into the doors. The officers entered in the house after obtaining warrants and discovered Evans hiding under duct work and insulation in a small attic.
He was then arrested and taken to the Bartow County Jail, where he remained on Tuesday morning pending bond.
Two arrested on meth charge during traffic stop, 3 year-old in backseat
After an officer noticed blacked out brake lights, a car was pulled over and searched, revealing drugs and drug-related objects, all while the driver’s child was in the backseat.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Cassie Weeks Ventura Corado, 28, of 106 Nathan Circle, Apt. 1, Calhoun, was arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine, drug-related objects, suspended license, no insurance, cancelled tag and tinted brake light covers.
Isaiah Jerome Stafford, 21, of 106 Nathan Circle, Apt. 4, Calhoun, was arrested by CPD and charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and drug-related objects.
On Friday, an officer was patrolling Riverview Apartments when a car in the parking lot was observed to be running. The officer noticed the car leave the area, and saw where its brake lights were painted black.
The car was pulled over, and the officer detected the scent of marijuana coming from inside the car. Corado said she didn’t have her license because it was suspended. When asked where the marijuana was, Corado said “I don’t know, check him,” referring to Stafford.
Corado was detained and during a search of the car, the officer found seven small plastic bags containing substance suspected to be methamphetamine, a smoking pipe with crystal residue, and hypodermic syringes.
The officer then put Stafford under arrest after Stafford removed a plastic bag of suspected marijuana from his person. Corado was asked about the drug-related objects, who then said the syringes were hers and she had last used meth a week ago.
Corado’s 3 year-old child, who was in the backseat at the time of the traffic stop was turned over to DFCS. Stafford and Corado were both taken to the Gordon County Jail. Corado has since been released from jail on bond, but as of Tuesday, Stafford remained in jail.
Alexis Draut, staff writer