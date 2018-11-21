An Austell man has been released from Erlanger Hospital after being severely injured in a two-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Ga. 53 and U.S. 41 in Calhoun on Friday, according to police.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Andrew Elimian, 54, of 2435 Park Ave., Austell, suffered extensive injuries from the wreck, which happened around noon. He had to be taken by a helicopter to the Chattanooga hospital.
Thomas Fred Van Landingham, 59, of 5778 Henderson Mountain Road, Jasper, was the driver of the other vehicle involved and he did not sustain any serious injuries. He was cited by police for running a red light.
Elimian was driving a 2003 Nissan Xterra, heading north on U.S. 41 through the intersection with Ga. 53. As the Xterra was going through the intersection, Landingham, driving a 2014 Ford Econoline van, went to make a left turn from U.S. 41 onto Ga. 53 to go east, failing "to obey (a) traffic control device." The van struck the Xterra on the driver's side.
The intersection was blocked off for some time while emergency crews worked to clear the wreck and ready Elimian to be flown from the wreck scene.