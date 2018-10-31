Calhoun Police Department arrested a Calhoun man for driving an unregistered go-cart on roadways and attempting to flee from an officer.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Robbie Lee Cummings, 32, was arrested and charged with operation of an unregistered vehicle, fleeing and attempting to elude an officer, and failure to stop at a stop sign.
On Friday, a police officer was patrolling the area of Forrest Heights Drive and spotted a man wearing a paintball mask driving a blue go-cart on the road. The officer caught up to the go-cart on Maplewood Drive as it approached Ga. 53. Blue lights were turned on but the driver failed to stop and continued driving across the highway, through a gas station parking lot and through a field.
The officer then followed go-cart tracks through the field, which traveled into a backyard. Cummings was found in a shed in the backyard.
Cummings initially denied driving the go-cart. Yet, when an officer noticed a mark across his forehead that appeared to come from a paintball mask, Cummings admitted to driving the cart. He claimed he did not stop for the patrol car because he did not see the blue lights until he was in the field.
Cummings was taken to the Gordon County Jail, where he was booked. Cummings has since been released from jail on bond.