Gordon County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Plainville man Saturday afternoon after he allegedly assaulted a woman and threatened her with a pipe bomb, which prompted officials to call out the Floyd County Bomb Squad.
According to the sheriff's office:
Edward Wayne Williams, 39, was arrested shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday. He is charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and acts, and third-degree cruelty to children under the Family Violence Act. Additional charges are pending as deputies continue their investigation. He remained in jail without bond Sunday.
Deputies were called out to the home off Ga. 53 in the Scottsville community around 3:30 p.m. After an initial investigation Williams was arrested.
After the victim told deputies of his threats against her, Pyrodex, a type of gunpowder, was found in a vehicle at the house.
Deputies moved everyone at the scene away from the vehicle and the Floyd County Bomb Squad was called out to assist. Bomb disposal officers went inside the house and found a device that appeared to be a pipe bomb. The device was removed from the scene.