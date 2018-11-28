A Calhoun man turned himself in at the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday morning after being connected to a road rage incident on Saturday, reports stated.
According to the sheriff's office:
Steve Dillard Sr., 62, of 2321 Dews Pond Road, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with simple assault, aggressive driving and discharging a firearm near a public road. He was released on bond after being booked into jail.
Deputies had been investigating the incident for several days when they began sharing an image on Wednesday of Dillard’s white Dodge Ram pickup truck in an attempt to identify him.
The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Deputies responded to the area of Dews Pond Road after it was reported a man had been threatened with a gun.
Dillard went up to a second driver on the roadside and fired a shot before leaving the scene. The encounter is believed to have been spurred on by one of the drivers failing to yield the right of way.