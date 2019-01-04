A Calhoun man was arrested Wednesday and charged with reckless driving after being accused of speeding off from a traffic stop.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Aaron Richard Talley, 21, 101 Rutledge Drive, Calhoun, was arrested around 12:24 p.m. Wednesday. He has been released from jail on bond.
Talley was pulled over around 12:18 p.m. near the intersection of Court Street and King Street after an officer spotted him making a left turn without using a turn signal. The officer completed the traffic stop by handing Talley a citation.
As the officer walked back to his patrol car, Talley sped off, squealing his tires. The officer got inside his vehicle and caught up with Talley, pulling him over again. Talley was taken into custody on a reckless driving charge.