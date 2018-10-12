A Plainville man is facing multiple counts of felony financial transaction card fraud after being accused of using a bank card stolen from a person with a disability to make eight transactions at numerous businesses.
According to the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office:
Zachary Steve Burgess, 26, was taken into custody on Wednesday after he turned himself into detectives. He is also charged with one felony count of theft of a financial transaction card and one count of financial abuse of a disabled adult.
Detectives opened an investigation into the fraud report on Monday.
“Detectives collected evidence which indicated that Burgess used a stolen financial card to conduct 8 fraudulent transactions,” a sheriff’s office news release stated. “The amount of the transactions was several hundred dollars in currency and merchandise.”
Burgess remained in jail Friday night pending bond.