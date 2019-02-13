A Calhoun man is charged with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana after a traffic stop by Calhoun police led to the discovery of a bag of the drug under the floor mat of the man’s vehicle, reports stated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Jody Brent Wooten, 46, of 122 Rolling Acres Fifth St. in Calhoun, was arrested around 2:30 p.m. Friday. He is also charged with having an expired tag and an expired license.
Calhoun police pulled Wooten over after confirming his registration had expired in November. Wooten pulled over in the parking lot of Surplus City at 350 Ga. 53.
Upon approaching the vehicle, the officer could smell marijuana. Wooten said all he had was a “roach.” When asked to step out of the vehicle for the officer to search the vehicle, Wooten said he had a small bag of marijuana under the driver’s side floor mat. The officer found the bag of marijuana and took it as evidence.
Wooten was arrested and taken to Gordon County Jail, where he was booked and fingerprinted. He was then released to his son.