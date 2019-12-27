The Calhoun Police Department arrested a local man after they say he claimed to be following children driving a golf cart because dispatchers at 911 told him to do so, a claim disputed by those same dispatchers.
According to a CPD report regarding the incident: Phillip Taylor Wilson, 30, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 212, Calhoun, was arrested Thursday and charged with impersonating a police officer and stalking.
Reports say police were told that Wilson was driving a silver 2007 Ford Crown Victoria with flashing lights on Thursday afternoon when he began following and yelling at a group of children driving a golf cart near Calhoun Elementary School, at one point pulling in front of them so that they had to drive the golf cart in the grass to get by.
One of the juveniles called their parents, who then drove to the scene and confronted Wilson. According to the report, Wilson told the parents that the Calhoun Police Department had sent him to follow the kids home, but when the parents said they were calling 911 to confirm that, his demeanor changed.
When police arrived they found Wilson in the Crown Victoria in the school parking lot. Per the report, "Wilson was wearing black tactical style pants and a yellow Hi-Vis jacket. Wilson also had a handgun on his waistband in a holster and a spare handgun magazine holster on his belt."
Wilson told officers that the juveniles were "driving crazy" in the school parking lot and that a 911 dispatcher told him to follow them home so he could tell police their address. Dispatchers at 911 told officers that was not true.
Wilson was arrested and taken to the Gordon County jail and warrants were obtained for the two charges. The gun, audio recordings and photos were placed into evidence.
A different version of events
Jasimas Wilson, the wife of Phillip Wilson, told the Calhoun Times on Friday that the police reports regarding the incident are wrong and that she and her husband are planning to file a lawsuit accusing the Calhoun Police Department of false imprisonment.
Jasimas Wilson was listed as a witness in the official incident report but not mentioned in the written narrative. Her version of events differ in several ways from the report.
According to Jasimas Wilson, she, her husband and their son were driving by Calhoun Elementary School when they noticed several juveniles appearing to attempt to break into vehicles in the parking lot. She said they called 911 and kept driving, only to be passed shortly after by the golf cart and then cut off by a truck driven by the parents of the children. She said those individuals repeatedly threatened her husband and accused him of impersonating a police officer, although she said he never identified himself that way.
"They saw us and got spooked and I guessed called their parents," Jasimas Wilson said of the juveniles. "We never said a word to these kids."
Jasimas Wilson said the Crown Victoria did have lights on the front bumper and in the front and rear dash but claimed those lights had not been turned on in months because of other recent CPD reports of people pretending to be police officers. She said the lights were amber colored and only used previously while her husband provided roadside assistance, such as changing a flat tire.
She said her husband is willing to take a polygraph test and go in front of a jury to proclaim his innocence.
Jasimas Wilson also said she feels like her husband was specifically targeted because his brother does drive a vehicle with flashing and undercarriage lights and has had trouble with the law previously.
She said her husband supports law enforcement and would never do anything to attempt to convince someone he was a police officer.
Jasimas Wilson said she had already spoke to an Atlanta-based lawyer and that they were in discussions about filing a lawsuit against the Calhoun Police Department. She was unwilling to share the name of the law firm or lawyer.