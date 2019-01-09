A Calhoun man was arrested last week after being accused of driving while under the influence of alcohol while traveling on the wrong side of the road on Red Bud Road.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Robert Martin Holland, 65, of 862 Craigtown Road, Calhoun, is charged with DUI, driving on the wrong side of the road, failure to maintain a lane and reckless driving.
An officer was on patrol in the area of Red Bud Road and College Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday when he spotted Holland’s 2017 Chevrolet Silverado. The officer had heard several drivers honking their horns and yelling at Holland, who was traveling eastbound in the outside westbound lane on Red Bud Road. The officer drove after Holland and was able to pulled him over in the parking lot of the old Piggly Wiggly.
The officer noted after approaching the truck that it appeared Holland did not realize why he was stopped until being informed that he had been driving on the wrong side of the road. Holland had bloodshot, watery and glassy eyes, and also smelled of alcohol. He said he only had a 16-ounce beer two hours earlier.
The officer put Holland through field sobriety testing, at the end of which Holland was arrested. He was taken to Advent Health Gordon for a blood test before being taken to Gordon County Jail, which he has been released from on bond.