A Plainville man reported to have trespassed was later stopped by Calhoun police and found to have been driving under the influence of alcohol, reports stated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Eric Jerome Townsend, 35, of 607 School St., Plainville, was arrested and charged with DUI and criminal trespass.
On Sunday around 2 a.m., an officer responded to Twin Oaks Drive after a man was reported to be trespassing on nearby property. While the officer was driving to the location, a car matching the description of the one trespasser left the scene and passed the officer, driving in the opposite direction.
The officer turned around and pulled the car over, and talked with Townsend, who was driving. Townsend was asked if he was at the Twin Oaks property and Townsend said no. The officer asked why someone would call and say he was there, reporting his name and car description, to which Townsend said he was just over there visiting a friend.
The officer noticed Townsend's eyes were blood shot and smelled of alcohol, and Townsend said he had had a couple of drinks.
Townsend was asked to exit the car and perform a few exercises to determine if he was under the influence of alcohol. During an exercise where Townsend was asked to walk heel-to-toe, he didn't follow the instructions, didn't walk in a straight line and would lean to the right while walking.
During a one-leg stand exercise, the officer observed Townsend didn't have his foot raised 6 inches above the ground as instructed and he couldn't keep his balance. Townsend was asked to blow into a breathalyzer and got a reading of 0.214 BAC.
Townsend was placed in handcuffs and was taken to Gordon County Jail. Townsend has since been released on bond.