A 29-year-old man was in Gordon County Jail on Sunday night after being arrested and charged in connection with a domestic violence incident on Reeves Station Road which left a woman in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to the Gordon County Sheriff's Office:
Devan D. Miller, of 194 Blackwood Place, is charged with aggravated assault and battery from the early Sunday morning incident at 565 Reeves Station Road.
The investigation is ongoing. More details are expected to be released Monday, according to Chief Deputy Robert Paris.