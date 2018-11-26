A homeless man was arrested earlier this week after being accused of breaking into a rental property and rummaging through a vehicle.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Jason Scott Norden, 31, was arrested Tuesday and charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and entering an auto.
An officer was dispatched to 1206 Dews Pond Road to respond to a reported burglary. A man reported a burglary after following Norden, who was seen wearing a camouflage sweatshirt and blue jeans.
When the man saw Norden approaching the property on Dews Pond Road, which was vacant, he tried to approach Norden, who then fled across Dews Pond Road and Dogwood Drive.
When the officer arrived on the scene, the door to the Dews Pond property was kicked in and the inside showed signs of having been gone through, with drawers and cabinets opened. The outside corners on the building were also damaged.
The officer then went to where Norden was last seen walking near Curtis Parkway, responding to a Dogwood Drive home, where it was reported someone was trying to get inside a vehicle. The resident there had heard a horn blow around 11 a.m. and went out to check the property. A man matching Norden’s description then ran into the resident, claiming he was being chased and needed to get away. The resident told Norden to get off his property, and when locking his truck, he noticed his pistol, jewelry and some medications that had previously been in the center console were missing.
Norden was found by police and taken to Gordon County Jail, and as of Wednesday, remained in jail pending bond.