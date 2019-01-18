A Calhoun man was arrested on drug charges Tuesday night after a traffic stop led to the discovery of OxyContin pills and marijuana in his vehicle by police, reports stated.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Christopher Dewayne Gann, 29, of 234 Horizon Hills Road, Calhoun, was arrested at 10:52 p.m. Tuesday. He is charged with felony possession of a Schedule 2 controlled substance along with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and taillight violation.
Gann was driving a 2000 Dodge Dakota northbound on South Wall Street without a working passenger side taillight. An officer saw the truck with a taillight out and made a traffic stop. Gann turned his truck into 24/7 Laundry at 711 S. Wall St.
The officer approached Gann and asked him for his driver’s license and proof of insurance. Gann was shaking and nervous, the officer noted, as he went to grab his license. He was asked if he had any weapons or illegal contraband in his vehicle, to which he said there wasn’t any.
After receiving consent from Gann to search the truck, the officer found five and half OxyContin pills inside a Marlboro cigarette box in the front passenger seat. Another pill, which Gann said was hydrocodone, and suspected marijuana were found in a tray next to the gear shifter.
Gann told the officer he did not have a prescription for the pills. He was arrested and taken to Gordon County Jail, where he remained without bond Thursday.