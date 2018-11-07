A Dalton man was in Gordon County Jail on Wednesday after being accused of burglarizing the Prater Ford dealership and stealing a white 2017 Ford Mustang, valued at $30,000, along with three other vehicles.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Anthony Blake Hampton, 22, of 4302 Tibbs Ridge Road, Dalton, was arrested around 9:30 p.m. He is charged with felony burglary, theft by taking and four counts of theft of a motor vehicle. He also had an active warrant out of Floyd County on a theft of a motor vehicle charge. Additionally he is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving without insurance.
Calhoun police were called out to the dealership at 705 S. Wall St. on Tuesday to a report of a burglary. Charles Prater told police that during the night somebody had gotten inside the dealership and rummaged through the offices, taking several keys and personal items of his. In addition to the Mustang, a 2018 Ford F-150, valued at $41,000 was missing.
Shortly after a detective was called to the scene and the case handed over to him, the Ford F-150 was found at the Gordon Hills Shopping Center at 808 S. Wall St. along with two other vehicles from the dealership.
A dispatch call went out to police at 8:37 p.m. that the Mustang had been seen at the shopping center but had left. An officer on patrol spotted the Mustang on Edmond Street near its intersection with Ga. 53. No one was inside the vehicle but the lights were on, and the officer said in his report he could smell the heat coming off the brakes.
Around this time, a woman came up to the officer and said she saw a man get out of the car on Edmond Street and walk toward town on Ga. 53. Several minutes later, the officer spotted a man matching the description of the person seen at the shopping center. Hampton was identified as the man and he was put in handcuffs.
A search of the backpack Hampton had with him yielded a bag of meth and a syringe, as well as multiple small plastic bags. Hampton claimed he was not aware of the burglary and vehicle thefts. But when pressed by the officer that he was caught on camera, he said he was only the passenger in the stolen vehicle.
Hampton was then taken to the Calhoun Police Department at 200 N. Wall St. to be interview by detectives. After which, he was taken to the Gordon County Jail and booked on numerous felony charges.