An Adairsville man was charged with possession of methamphetamine and carrying it into a police car after being arrested, following a traffic stop.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Brandon Tyree Trimble, 36, of 118 Elm St., Adairsville, was arrested by CPD and charged with warrant served, giving false name and date of birth, crossing guard lines with drugs, possession of meth and possession of drug-related objects.
On Friday, a Calhoun officer pulled over a car on Ga. 53 without a tag light out. The driver handed the officer her license and proof of insurance and said her and her passenger were coming from the Motel 6, where they were visiting a friend.
The driver said her passenger was her son, and allowed the officer to search her car.
The officer began speaking with the passenger, Trimble, who gave a false name of Dustin Mccnell and said he was not the driver’s son. When asked how he knew the driver, Trimble said she was his cousin.
The officer noticed Trimble’s pants were unbuttoned, and Trimble said he had just got done having sex with the driver, who he said was actually not his cousin. Trimble said he was cheating on his wife and didn’t actually know the driver.
The driver didn’t know Trimble’s real name, and Trimble didn’t give the officer his real name until the driver pulled up his Facebook profile. When Trimble’s name was ran through dispatch, the officer discovered he had multiple warrants for his arrest through Bartow County Sheriff’s Office for probation violation and child support.
Trimble was arrested, asked if he had anything illegal on his person — to which he said no — and was taken to Gordon County Jail. At the jail, the officer located a clear glass smoking device in the back seat of his patrol car along with a bag containing suspected meth.
Trimble has since been released from jail on bond.
Adairsville woman charged with possession of meth
A woman walking around at 4:30 a.m. in Adairsville was charged with possession of methamphetamine.
According to Adairsville Police Department reports:
Tiffany Pope, 41, of Adairsville, was arrested and charged with possession of meth and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
On Monday, the Adairsville police saw Pope walking in the area of Waggz N Whiskerz on Ga. 140. around 4:30 a.m.
Pope said she was walking to the store to buy a soda, but officers noticed she already had a soda in her back pack. After searching Pope, officers found suspected meth, syringes and other drug-related objects.
Pope was arrested and taken to the Bartow County Jail. As of Tuesday afternoon, Pope remained in the jail.
Alexis Draut, staff writer