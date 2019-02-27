A Lawrenceville man was arrested late Monday night after being accused of fleeing from police in his vehicle after an attempted traffic stop.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Brandon Michael Miller, 24, of 750 Hi Hope Road, Lawrenceville, was arrested around 11:44 p.m. Monday. He is charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, obstruction of law enforcement, improper lane change, failure to signal, headlight violation, driving too fast for conditions, no insurance, improper turn, seatbelt violation, and not having a valid driver’s license. He also had warrants through the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, the Gwinnet County Sheriff’s Office and the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.
Just before 11:30 p.m., an Calhoun officer spotted Miller driving a 1999 Ford Explorer, which had a side headlight out, westbound on Ga. 53. The officer made a U-turn on Ga. 53, near Golden Circle, and attempted to catch up with Miller. Once he did, Miller took a left turn, cutting across multiple lanes of traffic, into the Del Taco parking lot. He continued around the parking lot until exiting back onto Ga. 53.
The officer sounded his siren, but Miller continued, heading westbound on Ga. 53 before turning north onto South Wall St. Miller then sped up to around 79 mph on South Wall Street, eventually turning into the parking lot of 1114 S. Wall St. Once again, Miller drove around the parking lot before exiting back out onto South Wall Street and then taking a right onto Kelly Court.
As he got deeper into the cul-de-sac on Kelly Court, Miller got out of the vehicle while it was still moving. He then ran into the woods at the end of the street, heading toward East May Street and Carter Street. The vehicle continued moving before running off the road.
Officers were able to set up a perimeter around East May Street and Carter Street, eventually finding Miller in the woods.
Miller was arrested and taken to Gordon County Jail, where he remained without bond Tuesday.