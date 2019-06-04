Mobile health coaches from Chattanooga’s CHI Memorial Hospital will be coming to Gordon County this week to provide mammography screenings for Gordon County women.
As is suggested by health professionals, all women between the ages of 35 and 40 should have one screening mammogram, and after age 40, a screening is recommended every year. Any woman who meets the age guidelines and has not had a mammogram in the past year may participate in the screening, which will be held at the Calhoun library this Friday.
Women need to bring their doctor’s name to the screening, and those with insurance must bring their insurance card and a photo identification. Women without insurance may qualify for financial assistance. In addition, if an abnormality is discovered, the diagnostic is covered and a financial plan is provided for necessary follow-up care.
The MaryEllen Locher Breast Center receives partners with Georgia Breast and Cervical Cancer Prevention Program and the Susan G. Komen Foundation provide eligible uninsured and under-insured women with breast and cervical screenings.
The screenings will be available Friday at the Gordon County Public Library, 100 N. Park Ave., from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. To schedule a screening, call 423-495-4040 or 866-591-2254.