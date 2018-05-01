Mama’s Home Cooking, under new ownership, re-opens this week

Two key locations in the Gordon Hills Shopping Center have been recently revamped and renovated, and are set to provide Calhoun with an affordable lunch option and a venue capable of housing a wide variety of events.
Mama’s Home Cooking is slated to re-open on Wednesday, May 2 in its original spot after being closed for nearly two years. According to Aref Al-Tamimi, the new owner of the restaurant, it has been fully renovated with updated equipment, and will feature lunch buffet with wide variety of premium, high-quality meats and freshly-grown produce. The concept is similar to how the restaurant used to operate, except the food will now be distributed cafeteria-style by servers.
The recipes for the dishes were created by Al-Tamimi’s wife Sherry, who is from Tennessee and has logged many years specializing in Southern cuisine.
Al-Tamimi noted that he aims to keep the prices low, so that larger families with children can afford to have a fulfilling meal at a reasonable cost. For adults, lunch will cost less than $10, with children able to eat for less than $3.
“We wanted to open this restaurant back up to benefit the community,” Al-Tamimi said. “I’m local and I have lived in Calhoun for over 30 years, with my three children all graduating from Gordon Central. We have lived a very blessed life here.”
“We really want to support this city by creating an environment where people can have a great time with good food and not have to worry about high prices. We just want to be able to pay the staff and the bills in order to keep the restaurant open. If we are able to do that, we will consider this a big success.”
Mama’s Home Cooking will open at 10:30 a.m. most days, and will stay open through lunch hours. Al-Tamimi and his staff are discussing options to stay open for dinner on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays to serve items such as steak and seafood. The restaurant also plans on providing catering options. Additionally, there will be vegan and vegetarian options.
Al-Tamimi also mentioned that while the restaurant is scheduled to open its doors Wednesday, he requests the public’s patience while they finish training newly-hired staff members and installing the final pieces of equipment.
The Calhoun Convention Center, which is also now owned by Al-Tamimi and operated by his daughter Mona, is also officially re-opening on Wednesday.
The center is currently accepting bookings for birthday parties, weddings, reunions, receptions, banquets or most other types event or gathering. It can hold up to 299 people. To book an event at the Calhoun Convention Center or if you have any questions concerning booking or pricing, Al-Tamimi said to call 706-263-4848 or send an email to arefaltamimi@yahoo.com. The center will have a website up soon that will provide more information.