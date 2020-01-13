Red Bud Middle School hosted its annual spelling bee on Thursday Jan. 9, with 36 participants. In the end, the winner of the spelling bee was seventh-grader Maleigha Cochran.
The first runner-up was eighth-grader Kaden Stover. Red Bud Middle School students competed through 10 rounds of spelling competition. Officials said they wish Maleigha luck at the district competition.
Rebekah Gilreath and Karen Jones would like to thank Becky Burch for emceeing and Rachel Carter and Dwight Craig for judging.