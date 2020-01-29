Local school spelling bee winners from across the district came together on Tuesday, Jan. 28, to compete in the Gordon County Schools' District Spelling Bee.
Maleigha Cochran from Red Bud Middle School won the district bee and will go on to represent Gordon County Schools in region competition, which will be held on Feb. 22 in Rome. Olivia Smith from Tolbert Elementary School came in second and will be the alternate competitor.
Gordon County Schools would like to thank the sponsors who provided gifts for this year's competitors: Chick-fil-A of Calhoun, Rome Braves, the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce and Zaxby's of Calhoun.