The regular season has flown by. It feels like just a short time ago, a new-look Calhoun Lady Jackets team faced a seasoned Sonoraville group in a non-region battle at Northwest Whitfield High School in a Thanksgiving tournament.
Or how a Calhoun Yellow Jackets team battled back after trailing the Sonoraville Phoenix for much of the night to tie the game on a deep three with seconds remaining, then win in overtime on the road.
Or how Gordon Central's teams triumphed on home court against Armuchee and Unity Christian.
So many moments, and yet, they're all in the past now. As we have one week to go in the regular season, we take a look at where each team stands, what's in front of them and what they have to do to achieve the best placement possible.
Calhoun Lady Jackets - 12-9 (7-5 Region 6-AAA)
The Calhoun Lady Jackets currently occupy fifth place in Region 6-AAA. Calhoun could achieve as high as third place in Region 6 before the regular season draws to a close, with North Murray at 8-4 (fourth place) and Coahulla Creek at 10-4 (third place). The Lady Jackets have four games remaining on the schedule and will face both North Murray and Coahulla Creek one final time, but the games will be road contests. Earlier this month, Calhoun lost at home to Coahulla Creek 51-44 and North Murray 56-48. The Lady Jackets will close the regular season with Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe on Jan. 31.
Gordon Central Lady Warriors (14-6, 7-4 Region 7-AA)
The Lady Warriors are in third place in Region 7, behind Rockmart (9-2) and Chattooga (10-1). GC split with Chattoga and lost both contests to Rockmart. Gordon Central's highest possible finish is second place, but that would require the Lady Warriors to win out and Rockmart to lose its final three region games. For those who follow the Lady Warriors, a team to keep your eye on is Dade County. Dade occupies fourth place at 6-5 and beat Gordon Central on Jan. 7. GC will host its senior night game against Dade on Jan. 31, as third place in the region could be on the line that night.
Sonoraville Lady Phoenix - (16-6, 11-2 Region 6-AAA)
The Lady Phoenix currently possess second place in Region 6, trailing only the Ringgold Lady Tigers at 12-2. However, both of Sonoraville's region loses came at the hands of Ringgold. In order for the Lady Phoenix to take Region 6's top spot, Ringgold would need to lose at least one of its final two region games (@ North Murray; @ Murray County). If Ringgold lost once, Sonoraville would have to win out. If the Lady Tigers lost both, the Lady Phoenix would need to win two of their three remaining region games. With one victory in its final three games, Sonoraville will essentially assure themselves at least second place in Region 6-AAA. Sonoraville will host North Murray on senior night, Friday, Jan. 31.
Calhoun Yellow Jackets - (13-7, 8-4 Region 6-AAA)
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets sit in fourth place in Region 6-AAA. Although possessing an identical record to Murray County, the Indians swept the regular-season games with Calhoun. The best result the Jackets can realistically achieve is second place, currently held by Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (9-3). Four games left on the schedule with one of those being LFO on senior night (1/31). The regular-season finale between LFO and Calhoun could very well determine second, third and fourth places in Region 6. The Warriors currently have four region games remaining on their schedule (they face Murray County on Thursday, Jan. 23 after Calhoun Times print deadline).
Gordon Central Warriors - (2-19, 1-10 Region 7-AA)
The Gordon Central Warriors currently reside in seventh place in Region 7, just ahead of Armuchee. GC's best possible finish is fifth place, but that would require the Warriors to win out and Pepperell to lose out. Gordon Central can finish sixth in the region with a win over Dade County on senior night (1/31), pending GC only has, at most, one greater region loss than the Wolverines. The Warriors' lone region victory came against Armuchee on Dec. 13.
Sonoraville Phoenix (11-9, 7-6 Region 6-AAA)
The Phoenix currently hold fifth place in Region 6. Calhoun holds fourth place with a region record of 8-4, and the Jackets swept the regular-season meetings. However, Sonoraville is more likely to catch Murray County. The Phoenix already beat the Indians earlier this year at The Furnace and travel to Murray on Friday, Jan. 24. A win over Murray County Friday would put Sonoraville in a solid position to possibly overtake the Indians the final week of the regular season. Entering the final week, Sonoraville and Murray would each have two games left. As of this writing, Murray County has four region games remaining on the docket. Sonoraville will entertain North Murray on senior night on Friday, Jan. 31.