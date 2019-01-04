Since the Gordon County Animal Control’s special adoption event in December was so successful, Director Sue Henson said they will be continuing to offer reduced adoption fees through January.
On Dec. 22, the shelter hosted an event which offered reduced fees for pet adoption and donated pet toys and collars to adopting families/individuals. County Administrator Jim Ledbetter, who planned the event alongside Henson, said the event went very well.
“The pet adoption event was a success with 15 adoptions,” Ledbetter said. “A lot of people showed up Saturday morning and we hope that the event raised public awareness of animal control services and placed some animals in permanent homes.”
Henson said that in 2017, the shelter offered a $25 adoption fee for the entire month of December. Yet since the staff and animals recently moved to their newly finished facility at 790 Harris Beamer, they didn’t get around to offering the discounted adoption prices until their event last month. Because of this delay, the director and Ledbetter decided to extend the low fees.
“Any animal adopted from the shelter for the month of January is $25,” Henson said. “And that covers all the services: spay and neuter, rabies shot, vaccination, dewormer and microchips.”
Since moving to their new facility in November, Henson said her staff has taken in a lot of animals, as well as working with an influx of locals interested in adopting animals. She said the transition in between locations has gone smoothly, however, they are still in the process of figuring out how to work in a different building.
While she foresees providing education programs for pet owners in the future, and the shelter has visited schools in previous years to talk to students, they are still a long way off from providing those kinds of services this year.
“We’re still trying to learn the building with the day-to-day operations and cleaning being different with a bigger building,” Henson said. “Once things settle down, we’ll be looking at providing (other options).”
Henson also said that she’s been talking with Ledbetter about having another adoption event, though the details for that have yet to be announced.