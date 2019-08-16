Between striking deals with shoppers and greeting adoring customers who stopped by with well wishes, Mable Paul was a busy lady on Friday afternoon.
The owner of Mable's Place, a consignment shop at 615 N. Wall St., will be closing her doors and retiring on Saturday.
Well, sort of. She is aiming to scale down her operation and move into a much smaller building just across the driveway from her current location.
The owner of the current building is offering the structure for sale, so Mable's Place will close on Saturday, and then David Falls of Calhoun Antique Mall is going to take over and run a liquidation sale for a few days before auctioning anything that's left over.
"It's sad because I met so many wonderful people and friends and I'll miss them," said Paul. "Hopefully I'll see them over there, but it was the right time to go."
Paul's family is planning a retirement party for Saturday at 11:30 a.m. at the store and they welcome anyone who wants to stop by for the event.
On Friday Paul was giving away things to some of her friends as often as she was selling them. One customer said she had bought a couch that wasn't holding up so well, so Paul told her to come back tomorrow and pick out another one at no charge.
"What you see now, that's how she is. She just takes care of people," said Sandi Richardson, who works with Paul at the store.
"There probably isn't a person in Calhoun or Gordon County who Mable hasn't touch their lives in some way," Richardson continued. "She taught us to rise above adversity, to make the best of what we've got, and to think God every morning."
Paul moved to Calhoun from Ohio more than 25 years ago, and her business started when she began stopping at yard sales and buying collectibles. Eventually her home started looking cluttered, so she took to selling things at flea markets and then later got her first dedicated location.
Mable's Place has been in the Wall Street spot for nearly 20 years now, and Paul said it's the people she'll miss most about running the store.
"It's not about me. It's about the people who kept it going for so long," Paul said.
She listed some of those people who have been important to her business throughout the years: Elizabeth Gillespie, Shirley and Allen Myers, Rosa Reyes, Trudy Lilly, Jimmi Zsamboki, Tommy Hamrick and Leon Hamrick, the latter two she said are like adopted sons.
Paul also said wanted to express her thanks and appreciation to all the customers and friends she has made while running Mable's Place for so long.
"We've certainly had a lot of good customers over the years, and I will miss them," she said.