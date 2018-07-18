2018 M.M. SIMMONS SCHOLARSHIP: Victory Fellowship Center announces latest recipients

Victory Fellowship Center announced four new recipients of the M.M Simmons Scholarship at their 7th Annual Scholarship Banquet this June. Guest speaker for this year’s celebration was Jeremy Wolfe. Wolfe is a discipline administrator at Gordon Central High School and the bi-vocational children’s pastor at Northside Church in Rome.
The scholarship program began in 2009 by the late Bishop Maurice M. Simmons, pastor and founder of Victory Fellowship Center. The goal of the scholarship program is to provide financial assistance to graduating seniors within Gordon County to help defray the ever increasing cost of attending institutions of higher learning.
The awards target students who have exhibited academic excellence, drive and dedication. Focus is given to students showing a need for financial assistance and who have demonstrated the ability and commitment to receive a post-secondary degree. This year’s awards included two general scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each and a third award for $1,000. A fourth scholarship, in the amount of $1,000, was also awarded to one student pursuing a degree in the field of Nursing.
The M.M. Simmons Scholarship program is funded by members and friends of Victory Fellowship Center as well as various local corporate sponsors. Since the program’s inception, more than $35,000 in scholarships have been awarded to graduating seniors.
The recipients for 2018 were: Christian Dyer, who will be attending the University of Georgia, majoring in Finance; Sarah Green, who will be attending Wright State University, majoring in Musical Theater; Makala Ellington, who will be attending the University of West Georgia, majoring in Nursing; and Wyatt Stone, who will be attending the University of West Georgia, majoring in Accounting/Personal Finance.
For more information on the M.M. Simmons Scholarship program, please call 706 625-1106 or email us at victory_center@bellsouth.net .