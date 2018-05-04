Low voter turnout reported during first week of early voting in Gordon County

According to Shea Hicks, Chairperson of the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, voter turnout has been low during the first week of early voting, which began Monday.
“We have had 125 voters cast their ballot early as of Thursday morning,” said Hicks.
Hicks reminds the public that early voting will continue until May 18; Monday - Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“We will have one day of Saturday voting on May 12 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.,” said Hicks.
All early voting, including Saturday voting, is held at the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office, located in the Gordon County Government Plaza at 215 N. Wall Street, Calhoun, Georgia.
Voters are asked to remember this is a primary election and all voters must declare a party preference, and will receive ballots with only that party’s candidates and questions. You can choose to receive a Democratic ballot, a Republican ballot or a Non-Partisan ballot. A non-Partisan ballot will not have the Democratic candidates or the Republican candidates on the ballot. If you choose a Democratic or a Republican ballot, you will have the Non-Partisan election choices on the ballot.
Voters can also request an Absentee Ballot by mail until Friday, May 18, 2018. For more information on receiving absentee ballots by mail, call the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration office at 706-629-7781.
Local races to be decided this year include:
Commissioner District 2: Chad Steward (R), Incumbent; Arthene Bressler (D)
Commissioner District 4: Becky Hood (R), Incumbent
County Board of Education Post 1: Charlie Walraven (R), Incumbent
County Board of Education Post 3: Dana Stewart (R), Incumbent; Allen Dutch (D)
County Board of Education Post 5: Nan Barnett (R), Incumbent; Kacee Smith (R)
County Board of Education Post 7: Larry Massey, Jr. (R), Incumbent; Eddie T. Hall (R)
The General Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, May 22, 2018.
For more information about early voting, please contact the Gordon County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office at 706-629-7781.
Sample ballots are on the Calhoun Times website and can also be viewed at myvoterpage.sos.ga.gov.