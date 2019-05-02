Fueled by a three-goal burst in less than five minutes, the Lovett Lady Lions shut out the Calhoun Lady Jackets by the score of 6-0 Wednesday at Calhoun High School. The loss eliminates the Lady Jackets from the state playoffs.
“We’re sad right now because this is the last day I get with this group and this group will never be together again,” Lady Jackets head coach Taylor Sumrall said. “I told the younger girls, next season starts tomorrow. What are they going to do to get better.”
Lovett jumped on the scoreboard first thanks to a goal by senior Gabby Elve in the seventh minute, placing a low shot from right to left into the net. At halftime, the Lady Jackets trailed 1-0.
“Most of the time, (Lovett was) winning the 50/50 balls,” Sumrall said. “They were stepping to the ball and beating us to it and then they were just connecting more passes than us. I think that was the big thing. Other than that, we played well with them. We had our chances, we just couldn’t get the shots off.”
Matters quickly got out of hand as the Lady Lions recorded four goals in just over 10 minutes, including three goals in a 3:50 span, to take a commanding 5-0 advantage with 25 minutes still to play. Lovett would tack on one more with 2:39 left in the game.
“(Lovett) ran us to death and we just got tired for a minute and … they did a good job of taking advantage of that when we needed to catch our wind,” Sumrall said. “Lovett just played better than us tonight and I think they deserve it … but overall, I’m proud of the way our team fought tonight no matter what.”
The Lady Jackets’ season has officially come to a close, and Wednesday signified the final time the Lady Jacket seniors will be together competing on the soccer field.
“These seniors, they’ve done a lot for our program over the four years and they’re going to be missed,” Sumrall said. “I look forward to watching them go on and continue to grow and make Calhoun proud, make Calhoun soccer proud … the rest of their lives.”