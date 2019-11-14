Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores, one of the nation’s largest travel stop network, is now serving customers in Calhoun thanks to a new travel stop that opened Thursday.
The Calhoun location, located at 1081 Belwood Road S.E., just off Interstate 75, adds 70 jobs and 93 truck parking spaces to Gordon County.
A second location, in Elgin, South Carolina, also opened on Thursday.
“Love’s is pleased to bring two more convenient, clean and friendly locations to the southeast,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “We’re proud to add parking spaces to areas where our customers need them, and both of these locations are conveniently located directly off the interstate.”
Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:
- More than 9,000 square feet.
- Burger King and Subway.
- 93 truck parking spaces.
- 63 car parking spaces.
- Four RV parking spaces.
- Nine diesel bays.
- Seven showers.
- Speedco location on-site.
- Laundry facilities.
- Bean to cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.
- CAT scale.
- Dog park.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location. Love’s will also donate $2,000 to Belwood Elementary School in Calhoun.