Helen Jones has been involved in Calhoun for years, organizing a golf tournament fundraiser, participating as a contestant in Dancing with the Stars and volunteering with local charities. But one of her most significant contributions is starting the Sequoyah Ball.
Born in South Carolina and raised in Georgia, Jones met her husband at Emory and when they were raising a family, they decided to move to Calhoun. After making the transition, Jones didn’t hesitate getting involved in the local community, making the Calhoun Woman’s Club one of her top commitments.
Jones was a member of the club for decades, and in fact, she was one of the women who started the Sequoyah Ball – along with Cathy Matthews and Molly Jenkins. Not only did her involvement with the club get her connected and provide her with immediate friends, but it allowed her to also give back.
Calhoun Woman’s Club
The club, which has been around for the past 100 or so years, is a group that gathers women together and focuses on beautification and appreciation of Calhoun.
Over the years of the its existence, the Woman’s Club has raised over $750,000 for agencies and institutions of Calhoun and Gordon County, according to Jones, and has participated in projects such as the library’s renovation and providing new roofing for the Calhoun Depot.
Jones, who has seen the evolution of the club over time, said the money given by the club to the community over time has been “remarkable.” And since the Sequoyah Ball began, the club has been able to contribute in larger and more effective ways.
“We were just having dinner over at Cathy’s and I don’t know which one of us said ‘why don’t we have a ball?’” said Jones, who commented that the dinner conversation happened in 1988.
Sequoyah Ball
Jones said what started out as merely an idea turned into something they actually followed through on, recruiting the help of other club members and locals businesses in order to give back to the community, as all proceeds went back into a local agency.
Organizations that have received funds from Sequoyah balls have included the Harris Arts Center, the Women’s Shelter, Boys & Girls Club, Habitat for Humanity and the Voluntary Action Center.
“Isn’t it fun to dress up?” Jones said. “Some people don’t like to, but some people enjoy it, it’s a social event that’s contributing to the community. It was just fun and we had a good time.”
Jones remembers the years of the ball, the various locations it’s been and even some of the years’ themes. And she recalls one of the most memorable balls, which took place in the middle of a storm.
A tornado was in the area when the ball was in full swing at the Sheppard Pavilion at the Gordon County Fairgrounds.
“Vicky and I were at a table and she said I think we better get under this table,” Jones said, laughing at the memory. “I reached on top of the table and got a big jug of wine, I said if we go we can go happy.”
When the worst of the storm was over, Jones said everyone was so happy to be in the clear that it was one of the most fun balls to date. And over the course of the 30 or so years that the Ball has been around, Jones said it’s the only event of its type in Calhoun.
“The biggest challenge was finding a place to have it,” Jones said. “But we just had fun doing it all, and over time, it just kept evolving.”
After about a five-year lapse in hosting the Ball, the Club has revived the event, and just celebrated their 2019 ball in April. For more information on the Calhoun Woman’s Club or Sequoyah Ball, contact Club President Beth Vaughn at martinbethv@aol.com.