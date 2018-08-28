Longtime Gordon County businessman, community leader Melvin Greeson dies

Melvin Greeson, owner of Greeson Insurance Agency and longtime community leader, died at his home in Resaca on Monday, Aug. 27. He was 79 years old.
Greeson graduated from Calhoun High School in 1957, then proudly served his country in the U.S. Army.
While running a successful insurance agency, Greeson served on numerous civic and community boards in Resaca, Calhoun and Gordon County, including President of the Coosa Valley Area Planning and Development Association, the Gordon County Optimist Club and serving as Vice Chairman of the Gordon County Board of Commissioners.
Greeson was a charter member of Heritage Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon, the Assistant Church Treasurer and a member of the Finance Committee.
Greeson was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Pat. He is survived by his sister, Patsy Gravitt and his brother, Robert Greeson, along with nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Greeson will be held at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30 at Heritage Baptist Church on Curtis Parkway in Calhoun. Visitation will be between 3 and 5 p.m. that day at the church. A private family burial will be held in Chandler Cemetery.