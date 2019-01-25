During a Martin Luther King Jr. celebration on Sunday, Calhoun local Amanda Tate spoke for a few minutes on a branch of the NAACP that she and a few other people are working to bring to Gordon County.
The NAACP — National Association for the Advancement of Colored People — is the oldest civil rights organization in the country, being established in 1909. The organization is dedicated to protecting the civil rights of all people regardless of race, ethnicity, creed or political affiliations.
While a few local citizens are working hard to recruit members and spread awareness, Tate said the team working towards this goal is hesitant and wants to avoid creating any tension among the community. Even though she is new to the team, she said she has already heard a common misconceptions expressed among skeptics: that the NAACP is only for people of racial minorities, which she said is far from the truth.
“It’s about civil rights and dealing with systemic issues,” said Tate, the chairwoman of the Gordon County Democratic Party. “It’s for those populations who feel they might be treated differently because of the color of their skin and other characteristics. It’s for all people and for all systemic issues.”
Though a Gordon County branch is still in the making, Tate and others are working towards getting 100 paying members to pay the yearly fee of $30 and fill out an application. And while this movement is still referred by Tate as “grassroots,” it has been growing swiftly and is quickly coming on the horizon of new county-wide groups.
Tate wanted to clarify following her speech at the MLK celebration that the point of bringing an independent unit to Gordon County is not due to already existing negative activity in the area; rather it is a precaution in case something does happen that the NAACP can provide assistance with.
“It’s better to have this organization in place and not need it, than to need it and not have it,” said district coordinator for the Bartow County NAACP Dexter Benning.
As someone who has seen the organization help others fight against injustice, Benning knows that communities are most benefitted when they have their own local unit. And over the course of his involvement, he has seen changes in the NAACP that make it more inclusive and relative, especially in today’s political climate.
“We have people from all groups turning to us as a moral compass to help,” Benning said. “We are in pursuit of justice for all, and we really want to help the entire community.”
Benning said he’s been in contact with representatives of Gordon County for the past year or so, and has been helping them get started. In the event of a crisis, the NAACP brings a community together and unifies everyone regardless of differences, according to the coordinator.
Gwendolyn Dixon is another local who has helped kick start a new branch. As a mother whose son experienced discrimination while attending Calhoun High School in 2016, Dixon wanted to make a change, she said.
Following the 2016 incident, Dixon found that many other parents and students came to her with similar experiences, and several didn’t know where to go or who would defend them. The NAACP had been so supportive to Dixon’s family and after going to the Dalton unit’s meetings, she felt like Gordon County would benefit from a local chapter.
“This is my opportunity to give back,” Dixon said. “It’s more than just that the NAACP attacks issues, they actually get into the community and bring unity, and it doesn’t matter your race, ethnicity or social class.”
Dixon has already seen this idea experience some pushback, but she said the goal of the new branch is not to create divisions. Instead it’s intended to bring people together to fight for common goals of justice and equality.
Dixon is heavily involved on social media and wants to promote civil rights in every aspect of her life. This is one way that she’s trying to positively impact Gordon County. Dixon said she is one of the main contacts for those who are interested in participating in the new chapter, as well as Tate, who are both active on Facebook.
Benning and Pastor Carlos Calhoun, of Bethesda Baptist Church in Plainville, are also very involved in the process, and would be happy to connect with anyone interested in joining or learning more about the NAACP.
The Gordon County NAACP just recently released their official mailing address (136 W Belmont Dr, Ste 11-127, Calhoun), their email infogcnaacp@gmail.com and their phone number 706-383-9001. Applications and membership fees may be requested or sent to these addresses.