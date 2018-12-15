When Susan Van Buren lived in Buffalo, New York, she gained a reputation as one who trained, showed and bred dogs, both in the United States and Canada. But after many years living there, Van Buren grew tired of the cold New York weather. Following a few visits to her sister in Adairsville, she decided to transition her life to Calhoun.
“I moved down here and just fell in love with Calhoun,” Van Buren said. “It’s such a sweet, quaint little town.”
Her move down south didn’t change that she was still passionate about animals, specifically dogs. Though she didn’t own a dog at the time, Van Buren began to volunteer to work at horse farms and local shelters – anything to get her near animals again.
A cousin contacted her soon after her move, asking if she wanted a golden retriever named Carl, 5 years old at the time. Van Buren said her years of “living dogless” were hard, but when she got offered Carl, she accepted with no hesitation. And she also knew she wanted him to be a therapy dog.
“He’s just got the sweetest, gentlest spirit,” she said. “I knew he’d be a great therapy dog.”
Soon after, she started working with the Alliance of Therapy Dog Team in Chattanooga and Van Buren knew Carl was the perfect dog to accomplish the mission of ATD: to share smiles and joy. And anyone who meets Carl can tell this energetic golden retriever loves being around people.
Now, Carl is 7 years old and Van Buren said training him didn’t take as long as she expected due to his willingness to listen and obey. During their bimonthly visit to the Calhoun library on Thursday, they were quickly surrounded by preschool aged children as soon as they walked into the room.
With Carl’s tail wagging, Van Buren explained to the youth that it’s always important to ask a pet owner if you can touch their dog, and instructed them how to greet a dog for the first time by putting the back of her hand to his nose.
The Calhoun-Gordon County Library was actually the first place that welcomed Van Buren and Carl as a part of the ATD team, asking the two of them to attend children’s groups, STEM meetings and kids’ reading programs.
“We love this place and the children love it. We come to the library once or twice a month,” Van Buren said. “And we also go to the Gordon Health & Rehabilitation, Morning Pointe, the Lantern and schools.”
She also said her ATD team goes to schools following shootings or traumatic events that might have occurred. In situations like this, Van Buren and the other dog owners and trainers enjoy providing a sense of comfort for involved students and staff.
“It brings me great joy to visit people,” Van Buren said. “What really touches my heart is when they look at you and thank you for bringing him. That’s what keeps me going.”
Van Buren’s ultimate goal through her therapy services is to encourage others to volunteer their time and train their dogs to be therapy dogs.
“I really want more therapy dog teams because they’re such a neat way of visiting,” she said.
In her Chattanooga-based ATD team, Van Buren is the geographically the furthest south, and tries to visit areas surrounding Calhoun. She hopes others will take an interest in what she and Carl are doing and encourages other dog owners to join a local therapy dog team.