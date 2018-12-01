On Wednesday night, a representative from Quilts of Valor — a national program founded in 2003 by Catherine Roberts to “cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor,” according to their website — came to the monthly American Legion at Post No. 47 in Calhoun to award a local veteran with a quilt.
Patty Defoor, a member of the Quilts of Valor, brought a red, white and blue quilt to the Legion building. Though a few Legion members knew who the recipient of the quilt was going to be, the majority of meeting attendees were kept in the dark.
After giving her personal background of quilting and explaining the significance of these quilts to her, Defoor announced which present veteran would be receiving the quilt.
“Tonight, it is my honor and privilege to award this quilt of valor to Mr. Walter L. Printup Jr., who served our country in a time when it was not popular to be in service,” Defoor said.
Printup, the chaplain for the Calhoun American Legion who was already sitting on the stage along with Commander Bruce Henderson, was so shocked he looked to those around him for confirmation. The entire room erupted in cheers for Printup, encouraging him to make his way to the front of the stage to receive the gift.
“(Printup) was deployed to Vietnam in 1968 and in February of 1969 he was wounded, resulting in the loss of four fingers on his left hand and shrapnel wounds in his chest and stomach,” said Defoor. She continued by listing Printup’s achievements, including being awarded a Purple Heart for his time in Vietnam and an extended history of local involvement with the U.S. Postal Service, the Calhoun Voluntary Action Center and the American Legion Post No. 47.
“Walter, I do not know if you were welcomed home when you returned, but if not, I do so now,” Defoor said. “This quilt is meant to say thank you for your service. You are appreciated and remembered.”
Henderson and fellow Vietnam veteran Larry Fleming wrapped the quilt around Printup, who was overwhelmed with surprise. Fleming encouraged Printup to say a few words after Defoor hugged him and presented him with an official Quilts of Valor certificate.
“I’m pretty caught off guard,” said Printup, tears welling up in his eyes. “I believe in God and I believe in this country. I want to thank each one of you for the delegation to this post and serving alongside me defending this country.”
The chaplain was struggling to finish his impromptu speech when a veteran in the audience yelled “We love you, Walter!” demonstrating the respect and admiration Printup had earned through both his service and his participation in the Legion.
In addition to this quilt being honored, the commander announced they were awarding Defoor a gift on behalf of the entire Legion. Henderson presented the Defoor with a wooden bench carved and created by a combat soldier.
“If you want to take this home, that’s fine,” Henderson said, “or if you want to raffle it off to raise money for your project, let us know and we will help you.”
This gift allowed Henderson and the rest of the Legion to show Defoor their appreciation for the quilts and how much of an honor it was to be a recipient of one. Printup was the second veteran in Calhoun’s Legion to be presented with a quilt.
So far, the Quilts of Valor Foundation has awarded over 200,000 hand-stitched quilts to deserving veterans across the country, and the number continues to grow.