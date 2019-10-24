Three local veterans sat wrapped in handmade quilts sewn together from red, white and blue fabric adorned with stars, stripes and other patriotic symbols on Wednesday evening at Gordon County's American Legion Post 47. The quilts, awarded by the Quilts of Valor Country Squares sewing group, were gifts recognizing them for their military service.
Brenda Park, the leader of the Country Squares sewing group, said she loves being able to give something back to those who have sacrificed so much for the safety and protection of others.
"A lot of the people we give quilts to don't feel that they deserve it. They think they should go to someone else or they tell us there are other people who deserve it more," Park said. "But I tell them that everyone who has served deserves it. Every sacrifice is a sacrifice, and I am thankful for them."
Those who received quilts on Wednesday were Army veteran Joe Eden, Air Force veteran Lamar Owens, and former Marine Edward Nelson.
Nelson is the only U.S. Marine Corp combat veteran at Post 47. He served in Vietnam and was recognized on Wednesday for his dedication to both country and community.
Eden was drafted into the Army in 1953. He completed basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina and later moved to Camp Gordon. Later, he was sent overseas to Germany and France. He was discharged in 1955.
Owens joined the Air Force in 1951. He completed basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. He was later sent to Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida as a crew chief. He was discharged in 1955 as a Air Force Staff Sergeant E-6.
Quilts of Valor is a nonprofit foundation dedicated to covering all service members and veterans touched by war with "comforting and healing" quilts. To get involved with the Quilts of Valor Country Squares sewing group, contact Brenda Park at cybcpark@yahoo.com. To donate to the group, visit quovf.com and refer donations to QOV Country Squares.
The American Legion Post 47 will host its annual Veterans Dinner at the National Guard Armory in downtown Calhoun on Nov. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. This has historically been a popular event around Veterans Day that gathers a crowd of more than 350 people. The community is invited to attend.