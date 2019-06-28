Patty Defoor’s voice trembled with emotion Wednesday evening as she read the poem “It is a Soldier” during a meeting at the American Legion.
Defoor, a member of the Quilts of Valor program, was visiting to present two of her group’s patriotic-themed quilts to a pair of local veterans — Rufus Wyatt and Bruce Henderson.
The poem accounts all the services a soldier provides her or her country and includes the lines:
“It is the Soldier who salutes the flag,
Who serves beneath the flag,
And whose coffin is draped by the flag,
Who allows the protester to burn the flag.”
Defoor said she feels like the quilts pay tribute to the works of men and women that sometimes go overlooked, and she considers the gift to be one of the highest honors a civilian can pay to a solider.
“It is a thank you for your service and sacrifice,” she told Wyatt.
Wyatt served and was injured during the Vietnam War. Defoor said he was shot and had to be pulled from a river. Wyatt was choked up during the presentation.
“It’s a good honor,” he said. “We didn’t get much recognition when we came back, but this shows that everyone cares.”
The other quilt went to Henderson, who is commander of the local post and has a long history of service to the organization. Defoor surprised him with the gift and Henderson attempted to downplay his own service, saying he didn’t go through what some of his fellow legion members experienced.
“I was fortunate not to be in a combat zone,” said Henderson, who served for two years in the late 1960s. “It’s touching.”
Also during the meeting, the legion honored Bill Dempsey as Legionnaire of the Year for his active role in the group’s programs.
They also heard from three high school students — Brandon Luginbuhl and Steven Lynch from Adairsville High and Ben Stewart from Sonoraville High — about their experience at Boys State, a week-long program in which students become part of the operation of local, county and state governments. The three students were sponsored by the American Legion for the trip.