Two local students came away with first-place finishes at the Northwest Georgia RESA Young Georgia Authors Writing Competition, earning the right to advance to the state competition later this month.
Sonoraville High School senior Payton Baker earned the top spot in the competition for 12th-graders with her entry “Look at Your Future.” Also, Calhoun Middle School sixth-grader Huong Do was award first place in his grade-level with the entry of “Going Down.” These students’ writing was up against that of students from across Northwest Georgia.
Calhoun High School also had a runner-up at the competition. Calhoun freshman Jocelyn Heath finished second in her grade level for her untitled piece.
The purpose of the Young Georgia Authors writing competition is to encourage students to develop enthusiasm for and expertise in their writing, to provide a context to celebrate their writing successes, and to recognize student achievement in arts and academics.
This prestigious competition has been engaging Georgia students for more than two decades and is open to any student currently enrolled in Georgia public schools, grades K -12. The competition is sponsored by the Georgia Language Arts Supervisors and the Georgia RESA Network with support from the Georgia Department of Education.