Students from Calhoun and Gordon County now off at either Kennesaw State University or Shorter University were recognized recently by achieving academic honors in the fall 2018 semester.
Kennesaw State University Dean’s List
Students earning a spot on the dean’s list must have taken at least nine credit hours and have at least a 3.5 GPA.
Daniel Newton, Alissa Greeson, Meri Black, Carter Arrington, Emily Adams, Rodolfo Esquivel, Meera Patel, Jarrett Carden, Connor Coots, Julio Lopez, William Moore, Kaitlyn Clarey, April Simon, Solomon Capri, Nishik Patel, Hunter Grant, Cameron Luna, James Culpepper, Jose Anguiano, Dalton Johnson, Samuel Parker, Ben Gibson, Joseph Skibo, Charles Prater, Thalia Torres, Emily Evelti, Cody Harris, Trevor Serritt, Christina Morrison, Morgan Maier, Julianna Hunt, Marianna Gibson, Katie White, Karina Ayala, Carly Nesbitt, Elise Jones, Elizabeth Chamlee, Christian Paul, Trevor Woody, Luis Valladares, Gavin Handley, Graham Capri, Tiffany Nance, Hope LeMaster and Jackson Murray.
Kennesaw State University President’s List
Student earning a spot on the president’s list must have taken at least nine credit hours and have a 4.0 GPA.
Elizabeth Dean, Alicia Estrada, Madisyn Mniszewski, Cody Kuhn, Austin Kay, Jomeiny De Leon, Guillermo Brito, Brittany Neese, Luke Stewart, Jose Trenti, Kenneth Presley, Louis White, Shelby Wilson, Noel Hernandez, Caitlin Landress, Leslie Sardeneta, Sabrina Lynch and Joseph Taylor.
Shorter University Dean’s List
Jose Arambul, Karyn Beldowski, Jonathan Bruno, Melissa Gladney, Carrie Gordon, Madison Hunt, Noah Hunt, Brandy McConnell, Heather Ortiz, Tabitha Smith, Jennifer Watkins, Alexis Wright, Brianna Culberson, Jason Fuller and Stephanie Painter.