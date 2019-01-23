A number of students from Calhoun and Gordon County achieved academic honors at their respective colleges and universities for the fall 2018 semester. Below are the students and the schools in which they attend.
Berry College Dean’s List (a student with a GPA of 3.5 or higher):
Kristian Anderson, Eduardo Antunez Orellana, Nathania Cortes, Caitlin Densmore, Emily Driscoll, Bo Dyar, Jeremy Guider, Leslie Gutierrez Castro, Baylee Jordan, Naomi Lee, Kristen Massey, Hayden Murphy, Brooke Pace, Maria Ramirez and Ryan Stanfield.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College President’s List (a student with a GPA of 3.8 or higher):
Austin Allen, Valentin Avalos, Ella Bennett, Tina Blalock, Katherine Bogue, Joy Brown, John Bunch, Anna Burton, Annelies Carr, Sheila Carter, Jacob Chastain, Jocelyn Cisneros, Kaden Floyd, Starrla Gann, Anna George, Rachel Goforth, Campbell Govignon, Kimberlee Hall, Elise Hartley, Joshua Hensley, Amanda Hilton, Jack Holbrook, Brianna Johnson, Kristen Langston, Callie Ledford, Rebecca Ledford, Marion Long, Latorya Manning, Katrina Martin, Saul Martinez, Jeremy McGaha, Kalee Meadows, Lara Miller, Kirbi Mincey, Kimberly Mitchell, Maricela Morales, Alaina Nicholson, Garrett Overboe, Kevin Palacios, Juan Palmerin, Dhara Patel, Zachary Patterson, Alaina Reece, Leslie Renfro, Laura Reyes Nunez, Stephanie Rittenhouse, Kenneth Sallies, Charity Smith, Emily Sorrow, Chelsea Stanfield, Jason Stansell, William Stewart, Myra Stone, Ashley Thomas, Jake Thomas Touchberry, Samantha Upshaw, Luz Vigil, Alexis White, Cassandra Workman and John Zapp.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College Dean’s List (a student with a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79)
Alex Avalos Vazquez, Morgan Baggett, Ying Bao, Shannon Bowman, Brooklyn Carr, Hannah Carr, Cassandra Childers, Tequila East, Estefany Garduno, Marley Gentry, Caitlin Gray, Lara Holmes, Kendra James, Danying Jiang, Isabellah Knarr, Emma Ledford, Brendi Lucas-Domingo, Aaron Lynch, Marie McConnell, Urvish Mistry, Megan Morrison, Jose Olivares, Houston Oliver, Joshua Parks, Sharon Ragland, Adrianna Resendez, Trinity Reyes, Rebekah Ridley, Jennifer Rodriguez, Loretta Scott, April Scruggs, Zachary Smith, Garret Strickland, Brittany Thrasher, Lacie Turner, Betty Ventura, Gerald Wells, Rachael Westerlund, Charmisse Wood and Hannah Zontek.
Jacksonville State University President’s List (a student with a GPA of 4.0):
Ansley Gayton.
Jacksonville State University Dean’s List (a student with a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99):
Hunter Brock, Amanda Brunner, Melia Carter, Christopher Collins and Kaylee Smith.
University of the Cumberlands Dean’s List (a student with a GPA of 3.5 or higher)
Jon Bennett.
University of North Georgia President’s List (a student with a 4.0 GPA)
Weston McArthur.
University of North Georgia Dean’s List (a student with a 3.5 GPA or higher)
Kelsey Hales, Kendall Henslee, Halle Keeler, Emily Lacey, Elizabeth Perry and Savannah Swink.