Below is a roundup of Calhoun-Gordon County natives who are achieving at the next level, pursuing higher education.
Elizabeth Dutch, a Calhoun native, was named a fall 2018 Distinguished Scholar at Rockford University, a private four-year, liberal arts college in Rockford, Illinois. To earn the honor, Dutch had to earn at least a 3.75 GPA with no grades below a “C.” She also had to complete all semester requirements.
Emma Evans, of Calhoun, made the Dean's List for the fall 2018 semester at the Georgia Tech. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 3.0 GPA or higher for the semester.
Cecelia Swink and Parker Young, both of Calhoun, earned the distinction of Faculty Honors for the fall 2018 semester at Georgia Tech. This designation is awarded to undergraduate students who have a 4.0 GPA for the semester.
Geanna Funes and Jacob Henslee, both of Calhoun, along with Haley Ponder, of Ranger, made the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester at Brenau University, which was founded in 1878 and is based in Gainesville.