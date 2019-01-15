Local students’ artwork at the HAC

More than 170 students from city and county middle and high schools have their art on display in the Middle and High School Art Show at the Harris Arts Center.
This show is sponsored by Starr Mathews Agency. The public is invited to an art reception in honor of the students on Thursday from 4-6 p.m.
Hosted by the Visual Arts Guild, the annual eight weeklong exhibit promotes art education and student talent in the public schools. Teachers and participating schools include Jenny Akridge, of Red Bud Middle School; Penny Dobson, of Gordon Central High School; Johnathan Elakman, of Calhoun High School 3-D Art; Kate Johnson, of Ashworth Middle School; Robin Proffitt, of Calhoun Middle and High School 2-D Art; and Hannah Roddy, of Sonoraville High School.
The student art can be viewed at the Harris Arts Center, 212 S. Wall St., through March 4. The show is free and open to the public. The arts center is open Monday, 10 a.m. to6 p.m.; Tuesday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.