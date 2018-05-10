Local Scouts participate in Dew Dog Challenge

Members of Boy Scout Troop 22, along with a fellow Scout from Troop 15 out of Cartersville, participated in the annual ‘Dew Dog Challenge’ at Boy Scout Camp Sidney Dew the weekend of April 13 – 15. The theme for this year’s Challenge was “Space Dogs.”
The Challenge is a fun way for Scouts of all ages to show off their Scouting skills and compete for the coveted “Top Dog Patrol” trophy. Pictured are the Scouts on Saturday morning after the opening ceremony, after which they divided into two patrols, each with a Scout patrol leader. Then each patrol moved through the activity stations – at each station the patrols gained points for their mascot, chant, flag/pennant and proficiency in accomplishing the goal.
The patrol leaders gained experience in leadership and organization and the Scouts gained practice in the benefits of teamwork.
After the events of the day, the troop returned to their campsite for – what was to have been – an evening of camping activities, ending with a joint bonfire with all troops attending. What they did get was another opportunity to practice ‘bugging out’ as the weather forecast turned to the possibility of 2-3 inches of rain, winds up to 25 mph, and potential flash floods in low-lying areas. They managed to pack up, load up, and hike out to their transport as the first of the thundershowers arrived.
Every participant received a ‘Dew Dog’ patch. Troop 22 is sponsored by Calhoun First United Methodist Church and Troop 15 is sponsored by Trinity United Methodist Church in Cartersville.