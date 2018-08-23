Local Scouts attend Summer Camp

Boy Scout troops from all over the Southeast celebrated the summer by attending camp at Camp Sidney Dew, including Calhoun’s Troop 22.
Eighteen Scouts from the troop participated in a wide variety of activities ranging from ‘Spike Buck’ (an initial training course for new Scouts and those who’ve never been to camp), to earning merit badges, to various tournaments (Troop 22 won the basketball tournament); some of which are only available during summer camp.
Camp Sidney Dew is one of the few Boy Scout Camps with both pool and lake facilities; enabling Scouts to experience swimming (for many Scouts this is the only opportunity available to accomplish their BSA swim tests required for rank advancements), canoeing, kayaking, paddle-boarding and numerous other aquatic events. Encompassing more than 650 acres, the camp is able to provide facilities and space for everything from crafts to hiking to ultimate challenges such as zip-lining and shooting activities.
The people on camp staff gave the Scouts the best experience imaginable. These include Bill and Debbie Pompie, the Camp Ranger and his wife, who sustain the property and the camp’s programs throughout the year; Anthony Hall – Camp Director; Brandon Kleimann – Program Director – and Brent Redshaw – Camp Commissioner; who, together, made every mealtime an adventure with activities enabling Scouts to meet those from different vicinities. Just a few of the exceptional instructors and counselors were Robbie Connor – Spike Buck instructor, who helped Scouts gain skills for four different rank advancements; Evan Creamer – a college student who made Environmental Science come alive with vivid examples from today’s news; and Sid Gutierrez – swimming instructor who helped every Scout attain their goals and was exceptionally helpful to an individual Scout with Cystic Fibrosis in achieving his Swimming merit badge. One of the newer Counselors, Zack McDougle, gave an excellent example of the Boy Scout Law by taking it upon himself to ask instructors and counselors to keep a watchful eye on the Scout with CF, who happened to be a member of his troop.
The Scouts came to camp with a ‘can-do’ attitude. Caleb McFarland and Caleb Pack started the week by lashing a ‘TROOP 22 – Calhoun, GA’ wooden panel (made by Caleb McFarland) to the supports of the bridge to the troop camping area. Jeremy Crump earned an award as ‘Most Stalwart Camper’ for coming back to camp after having had to leave the first day due to an illness – he not only came back in the middle of the week, but, with the help of counselors by keeping the pool open after normal hours, was able to complete his Swimming merit badge requirements. All the Scouts participated in the daily duty rosters, each helping serve meals and clean the mess hall in rotation throughout the week. Their leaders were also very involved throughout the week. Jeff Ross, Garry Pack and Alan McDougle helped the Scouts with their scheduling, kept records of their achievements and assisted them with their various evening programs. Other leaders, such as William Burnette who came out to have dinner with the troop Tuesday evening, and Allan Gilreath and Gale Trantham who came Friday evening for the closing ceremonies, also showed their support.
The week concluded with a pot-luck dinner at their campsite, where their families could come together and then proceed to the Council Ring for an evening of awards and entertainment. Joziah Freeman won Best Shotgun Shot, Caleb McFarland won Best Rifle Shot, Leader Jeff Ross was recognized for helping with camp maintenance by bush-hogging various camp areas during his free time were among other awards presented, such as Troop 22 being recognized as an ‘Honor Troop.’ The awards were followed by humorous skits performed by each troop attending.
All-in-all, it was a great week of learning experiences, fun activities and rewarding events for all concerned. Boy Scout Troop 22 is sponsored by Calhoun First United Methodist Church.