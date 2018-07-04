Local Scouts attain rank of Eagle Scout

Scott Beutel and Bryson Frix recognized at Eagle Scout Court of Honor
On March 3, 2018, local Boy Scouts Scott Beutel and Bryson Frix were awarded the rank of Eagle Scout during a special Court of Honor held by Boy Scout Troop 22, which is sponsored by Calhoun First United Methodist Church.
Beutel and Frix join the ranks of a small percentage of Scouts who attain this high honor. The rank of Eagle Scout is only earned and awarded after earning six prior ranks, earning a minimum of 21 merit badges, serving as a leader and completing a Community Service project of their own design.
“Only around four percent of those who enter Boy Scouts ever attain this rank,” said Allan Gilreath, Scoutmaster of Troop 22. “Additionally, Eagle Scouts make up a very, very tiny percentage of the population at large. Very few can accomplish the requirements for this honor which is why it is so highly recognized and prized.”
Bryson Frix is a 2018 graduate of Philadelphia Christian School. He designed and led the building of a porch for the storage center of the Calhoun Pregnancy Center. Now they can access needed supplies without walking in the mud and dirt. Frix has served as Senior Patrol Leader (and in other leadership positions) in his Scout Troop, served as a Camp Counselor for Scout Summer Camp, attends Salem Baptist Church, and serves the community as a youth preacher. He is the son of Tim and Susan Frix.
Scott Beutel is a 2018 graduate of Gordon Central High School. He designed and led the construction of a brick patio at Gordon Central High School for use by the student body so they may spend their lunchtime outside. He has served as Senior Patrol Leader, Junior Assistant Scoutmaster (and other leadership positions) in his Scout Troop, as well as a Camp Counselor for Scout Summer Camp. He attends Belmont Baptist Church and serves the community through service in his school band program, National Honor Society, and other groups. He is the son of Jeff and Beth Beutel.