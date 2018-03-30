Local schools receive Shuler nominations: GCHS Performing Arts nominated for 4 Shuler Awards

Gordon County Schools offers congratulations to Gordon Central High School Performing Arts as their “110 in the Shade” has been nominated for multiple Shuler Awards.
The 10th annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards-also known as the Shuler Hensley Awards, will air on Thursday, April 19, on Georgia Public Broadcasting. The awards were created in the same vein as Broadway’s Tony Awards, celebrating excellence in high school musical theater.
Gordon Central High School received the following nominations:
Ensemble- Gordon Central Performing Arts cast;
Lighting Design- Logan Swaim;
Sound- Dr. Kim Watters and Jon Gaines;
Best Actress- Elizabeth Dutch
Gordon Central was also recognized with seven honorable mentions.